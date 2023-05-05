The first lunar eclipse of the year began late on Friday, or early on Saturday depending on the country/region. The four-hour eclipse had the greatest viewing locations in Asia and Australia.

The full moon passed through the edge of Earth's shadow during a penumbral lunar eclipse, which just slightly dimmed the moon. A partial or total lunar eclipse, which only occurs when the moon, Earth, and sun are precisely aligned, is more impressive than a less dramatic eclipse.

As far west as Saudi Arabia and the western coast of Africa, as far east as Japan and the South Island of New Zealand, and from the South Pole to Siberia, the eclipse was visible from beginning to conclusion, weather permitting. Nearly all of Europe participated in some of the action as well.

In Italy's Tuscany, the Virtual Telescope Project was planned to livestream the moon rising over the countryside.

"Even subtle astronomical events like this one make me excited and happy to share them," astrophysicist Gianluca Masi, the project's founder, said in an email to the Associated Press (AP).

The next lunar eclipse in October will put on a better display. As the eastern portions of both Americas will get to see at least part of a partial lunar eclipse when some but not all of the moon passes through the Earth's dark, central shadow. Asia, Africa and Europe will be treated to the whole show.

A total lunar eclipse isn't on tap until 2025 with North America and the western half of South America in front-row seats.