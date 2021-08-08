Astronauts and cosmonauts held their first-ever space Olympics at the International Space Station, as competitions were held in four fields with the participation of two teams.

According to French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, seven athletes competed in the space Olympics, which included the “lack-of-floor routine,” “no-hand ball,” “Synchronised space swimming” and “weightless sharpshooting.”

Space #Olympics 1/4:Lack-of-floor routine – much to Pyotr for completing his routine without touching anything, a difficult feat!Gym hors-sol – on ne dirait pas comme ça, mais les immobilisations en plein vol de Piotr requièrent une grande expérience#MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/gXAHSHHmcu — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021

Space #Olympics 2/4:No-handball – we had to adapt the rules a bit during the match, much investment on both sides for the win.Handball sans les mains – les règles ont dû être adaptées au cours d’un match que nous décrirons sobrement comme intense. pic.twitter.com/dVOv3GRThD — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021

Instead of having individual athletes compete, the astronauts formed two teams: the Soyuz and Crew Dragon.

Crew Dragon was the winner of the Olympics, as they won most of the competitions.

Space #Olympics 3/4:Synchronised space swimming – an opportunity to show teamwork and crew cohesion.Flottation synchronisée – l’occasion de démontrer une des plus importantes compétences un astronaute : l’esprit d’équipe #MissionAlpha pic.twitter.com/Ljo65AkzNQ — Thomas Pesquet (@Thom_astro) August 6, 2021