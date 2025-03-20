An international research team led by Chinese scientists has achieved a breakthrough in quantum communication, setting a world record by transmitting encrypted signals over a distance of 12,900 kilometers (8,015 miles) via satellite between China and South Africa.

According to a report by Xinhua News Agency, researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China published the results of their experiment in the journal Nature. Using the Jinan-1 technology test satellite, the team successfully conducted real-time quantum key distribution (QKD) from a ground station in China to a ground station in South Africa.

This groundbreaking achievement represents the longest secure quantum communication transmission in history, demonstrating the potential for global-scale secure communication.

The experiment is seen as a pioneering step in demonstrating the potential for secure quantum communication on a global scale. In 2022, researchers from the University of Science and Technology of China had already set a record for quantum key distribution over a distance of 833 kilometers using fiber optic cables. This new achievement marks a significant advancement in the field.