China’s Shenzhou-21 spacecraft crew safely returned to Earth on Friday after spending more than 200 days aboard the country’s Tiangong space station, according to Chinese state media.

The return capsule carrying astronauts Zhang Lu, Wu Fei and Zhang Hongzhang landed at a designated site in China’s Inner Mongolia region at 8:12 pm Beijing time (12:12 GMT), CGTN reported as the landing was broadcast live by Chinese state broadcaster.

The three astronauts completed a long-duration mission in orbit as part of China’s expanding space program and ongoing operations at the Tiangong space station.

Their return came days after China successfully launched the Shenzhou-23 mission on Sunday, sending a new three-member crew - Zhu Yangzhu, Zhang Zhiyuan and Li Jiaying - into space to continue operations aboard the station.

Earlier this week, the Shenzhou-21 and Shenzhou-23 crews held a handover ceremony in orbit, during which the outgoing astronauts formally transferred control of the Tiangong station to the incoming team.

The Tiangong space station is central to Beijing’s long-term ambitions for space exploration, scientific research and future lunar missions.