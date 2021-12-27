The world has braced for the omicron variant of COVID-19 as the emerging strain threatens nations worldwide with new waves of infections while the delta variant continues to dominate many countries. On top of all that, reports are now coming out claiming that a new super strain that has been the result of omicron and delta variants merging together – aptly nicknamed "delmicron."

Dr. Shashank Joshi, member of the COVID-19 task force in India's Maharashtra state, claimed that the culprit behind the spike of the coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States was the combination of delta and omicron variants, which he claims is faster spreading.

The combined "delmicron" strain has "led to a mini tsunami of cases" according to Joshi.

There is not much information yet on the "delmicron," the World Health Organization (WHO), the U.S. Center for Disease Control (CDC), or any other health agencies and groups have not yet commented on Joshi's claims.