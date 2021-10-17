A microscope used by Charles Darwin's family is expected to be auctioned off soon.
The microscope Darwin gave his son Leonard and which has remained in the family for nearly 200 years, will be put on auction in December.
It is expected to fetch up to $480,000. The instrument was designed by Charles Gould for the firm Cary around 1825 and is one of six surviving microscopes associated with the British naturalist, according to auction house Christie's.
