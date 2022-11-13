Scientists in Israel are looking for ways to deal with the problem of the world's food supply for the future by investigating the DNA crops of the distant past.

Creating a gene bank from the seeds of local wild crops, some of which have survived for thousands of years since the birth of agriculture, scientists think that this may help farmers deal with a harsher climate in the coming decades.

In a eucalyptus grove nestled between an industrial zone and a new railroad under construction, botanist Alon Singer collected seeds from several plants recently spotted, including a variety of water mint, that will be frozen and stored at the Israel Plant Gene Bank at the Volcani Institute, the national agricultural R&D center.

Einav Mayzlish-Gati, director of the Israel Plant Gene Bank holds a palmful of seeds at the Volcani Institute in Rishon Lezion, Israel, Nov. 3, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

Singer is combing the country along with other scouts and foragers in search of varieties of wheat, barley, and countless other wild crops so their genetic makeup can be saved and studied before they are lost to expanding deserts and urbanization as the climate warms.

"The plants here are very unique. They are the ancestors of many of the cultivated plants used today," he said.

Resilient characteristics can be harnessed to genetically modify farmed crops so they better withstand drought or disease.

Sometimes they don't make it in time and a plant of interest falls victim to a new road before its next bloom.

Tens of thousands of types of seeds are stored in the gene bank. It may be smaller than some collections elsewhere in the world but the gene pool here is unique, coming from an area that was part of the Fertile Crescent region known as the birthplace of crop cultivation.

Alon Singer, a botanist at the Israel Plant Gene Bank at the Volcani Institute forages for seeds from woods in Caesarea, Israel, Nov. 6, 2022. (Reuters Photo)

"This is where agriculture started about 10,000 years ago," said Einav Mayzlish-Gati, director of the gene bank. "Species that were domesticated here are still in the wild adapting over the years to the changes in the environment."

The research has already been paying off. For example, the institute has engineered a variety of wheat with an ultra-short lifecycle. It may not be able to compete today, but it could be a saving grace in a hotter climate with reduced growing seasons.

The World Bank warns that global agriculture is extremely vulnerable to climate change. Negative effects, it said, are already being felt with hotter temperatures, more frequent extreme weather events, and invasive crops and pests.