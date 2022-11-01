Yes, you read that right. The scent of babies are perceived as beautiful around the world, and there are some specific scientific reasons behind that perception that also contribute to the continuation of the human race.

Aromatherapist and fragrance specialist Bihter Türkan Ergül talked about the reasons behind the perception of baby scent as beautiful all over the world.

"A newborn baby awakens intense compassion and affection with its wonderful scent. In this way, the nervous system provides the strength to withstand the difficulties of baby care. So, in a way, baby smell serves the continuation of humanity," Ergül said.

Ergül who is also a perfume designer, touched upon the scientific aspect of baby scent. "When the smell of newborn baby is mentioned, a big smile forms on many of our faces. The baby scent, which is synonymous with the definition of 'the most beautiful scent' in most minds, also brings to mind features such as being peaceful and unique. Why is the baby smell so impressive? In order to find an answer to that question, years of scientific research have not been able to give a clear answer, but a number of theories have been put forward. The most important of these is that it is caused by some chemicals secreted from the sweat glands of babies. Another scientific research explanation shows the liquid layer called 'Vernix caseosa' that covers the whole body of the baby in the mother's womb as the source of the baby smell."

Ergül mentioned that the scent of a baby being so beautiful is actually a supportive task for the continuation of the human species.

"It should not be forgotten that the human offspring is the weakest and most in need of care among all living things in the world. A newborn baby awakens intense compassion and affection with the wonderful scent it emits. In this way, the nervous system provides the strength to endure the difficulties of baby care. In other words, it serves the continuation of humanity in a way."

Ergül referred to a statement made by professor Helen Fisher, who works as a biological anthropologist at the University of New Jersey, that baby smell has a very important function for the continuation of humanity.

"Whatever the reason for this fragrance, it may be to make sure that the baby goes through the process in which they are in need and completely dependent on their parents with compassion and patience. According to Fisher, if a newborn baby was not evolutionarily programmed to be attractive, lovable, and pleasant, an instinct to care and take care of babies would not have developed. In such a situation, it would cause the death of human offspring, which were dependent on their parents because they were physically extremely weak and in need of care, and the inevitable end result would be the extinction of humanity."

Ergül emphasized that the smell of the newborn helps the mother to bond with her baby, to take care of the baby and to be patient.