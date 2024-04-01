Researchers have unveiled a groundbreaking quantum phenomenon potentially tied to the elusive "graviton" particle, theorized to mediate gravitational interactions. This discovery, disclosed in a recent study, sheds new light on our understanding of fundamental forces in the universe.

Researchers from Nancing University in China, Columbia University in the U.S. and the University of Münster in Germany published results Wednesday from a quantum physics experiment aimed at observing the phenomenon in a study published in the journal Nature.

Scientists experimented by exposing a gallium arsenide semiconductor plate to a strong magnetic field in a deep freezer, creating a "quantum Hall fluid" exhibiting unusual electron interactions in a quantum state.

Researchers detected a quantum spin similar to gravitons' effect through laser beam reflection on fluid diffractions, a discovery not previously experimentally proven.

"Our experiment has concretized the concept of gravitons proposed in pioneering studies in quantum theory since the 1930s," said Lingcie Du from Nancing University, who led the study.

Du stressed that gravitons are the driving force behind gravitational waves, citing scientific evidence of their existence but noting that gravitons had yet to be directly witnessed.

"Gravitons are the joint product of general relativity and quantum mechanics. If the existence of this mysterious particle can be proven, we can unify these two major theories, which is of great significance in contemporary physics,” he said.