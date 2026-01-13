Nobel Prize-winning scientist Aziz Sancar expressed his gratitude for the attention his research on a combination of temozolomide (TMZ) and EdU for brain tumor treatment has received.

In a statement shared on the social media platform of U.S.-based X company, Sancar said the scientific progress achieved in the study is both encouraging and promising from a basic science perspective.

Sancar thanked the public for their interest and supportive messages, but emphasized that the experimental successes reported so far have only been observed in mice.

He noted that translating these findings into a safe and effective treatment for humans will require comprehensive clinical trials, estimating that this process could take at least two more years.

Promising results

Sancar and his team previously found that using TMZ together with the EdU molecule in the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) enhanced tumor suppression and significantly contributed to survival time.

The study tested the combination in three different human glioblastoma cell lines grown in the laboratory, in mice implanted with tumors in their brains, and in glioblastoma tumor tissues directly obtained from patients.

Researchers observed that the EdU molecule, when incorporated into DNA, was recognized by the cell as “damage,” prompting the cell to attempt repair by expelling the molecule.

These findings highlight a potentially promising approach for glioblastoma treatment, though Sancar reiterated that further research is necessary before it can be applied in humans.