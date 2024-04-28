The ethical discourse concerning animal farming is entering a fresh realm following the endorsement of a declaration by an international coalition comprising numerous scientists. This declaration suggests, at the very least, a "realistic possibility" that animals possess consciousness.

The aim of the "New York Declaration on Animal Consciousness" is to encourage more research in this area and raise awareness of animal welfare. The authors of the declaration focus on sentience in their understanding of consciousness.

The signatories ask which animals can have subjective experiences. These could include sensory experiences – such as a particular touch or taste – or experiences that feel good or bad, such as pleasure, pain and fear.

There is strong scientific evidence that mammals and birds experience sensations consciously, according to the statement. Empirical evidence also suggests that there is at least a realistic possibility of conscious experience for all vertebrates and many invertebrates.

However, if this exists, "it is irresponsible to ignore that possibility in decisions affecting that animal," the declaration concludes.

The declaration does not contain any specific policy recommendations and there is a broad spectrum of views on moral, legal and political issues among the signatories.

The declaration says there is agreement that certainty of awareness should not be a prerequisite for weighing up animal welfare risks.

If there is a realistic possibility that an animal has consciousness – for example, that octopuses can suffer – then this possibility should be taken into account in political contexts. For example, when deciding whether octopus farming should be supported.