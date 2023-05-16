A group of researchers from the University of Florida has made a groundbreaking discovery that unveils the ability to detect a person's DNA information from footprints left on the beach, the air breathed in a room, or even saliva-like waste left while swimming in the ocean.

The study, published in the prestigious scientific journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, involved collecting environmental DNA samples from sand to study endangered sea turtles.

Remarkably, the researchers found these samples yielded highly accurate results, enabling them to determine the genetic ancestry of the local population.

In addition, the research demonstrated that the DNA of both humans and animals could be detected and matched. For instance, air samples taken from a 280-square-meter (3,013-square-feet) animal clinic, where six people worked, successfully identified and correlated the genetic material of the staff and animals present.

The research report emphasizes the vast potential of utilizing human DNA that enters the environment through saliva, skin, sweat and blood.

This valuable resource can aid in locating missing persons, supporting forensic investigations to solve crimes, identifying significant archaeological sites, and monitoring public health through DNA traces found in wastewater.

David Duffy, Professor of Wildlife Diseases Genomics at the University of Florida, expressed the significance of these findings, stating, "All this personal, ancestral, and health data is freely available in the environment and is now hanging in the air."

However, the report also highlights the potential risks associated with these methods, including privacy violations, location tracking, excessive data collection, and genetic tracking of individuals or populations. It is crucial to address these concerns to ensure the ethical and responsible application of this technology.