A glove with a built-in spinning gyroscope developed by a U.K. startup could help people with Parkinson's disease and essential tremor (ET) regain control of their hands and overcome their often debilitating tremors.

Both conditions are nervous system disorders that affect over 200 million people worldwide and can cause patients' hands to shake so much that everyday tasks such as eating and drinking become difficult or impossible.

GyroGear's solution, according to Gordon McCabe, GyroGear development manager, is to mount a gyroscope on the back of the hand which, much like a spinning top that will always stay upright as long as it's spinning, makes your hand stay level while the flywheel is spinning.

"Essential tremor is quite a hidden disability. You don't see how much it affects us, how our muscles hurt, the beating they take with the tremor on the move all day," said 56-year-old Jenny Field, a business analyst from Towcester in England, who has essential tremor.

Business analyst Jenny Field (L) wears a glove with a built-in spinning gyroscope that helps people with Parkinson's disease and essential tremor stop their hands from shaking, at her home near Towcester, Britain, Dec. 15, 2020. (REUTERS Photo)

"As soon as you put GyroGlove on it puts your muscles at ease because they are not under so much pressure ... You can enjoy your hobbies more, you could work more effectively at typing. The GyroGlove is huge because there is not a lot out there to help us," said Field, who embroiders as a hobby.

The glove fits over the lower part of the hand, wrist and forearm, with the gyroscope concealed. Participants in GyroGear's seed round include the U.K. Government Future Fund and Singapore venture builder Fidelium Group among others. The company raised $4.3 million in Phase 1 of seed round funding and Phase 2 is scheduled to complete at the end of the month.