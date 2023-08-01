Pioneering Turkish scientist Canan Dağdeviren, who is known for her groundbreaking work on wearable medical technologies, invented a wearable ultrasound scanner, which can detect breast cancer without visiting the hospital.

Dağdeviren’s recent discovery helps women incorporate the device into their bras, with the aim to let high-cancer risk patients monitor themselves.

“We changed the form factor of the ultrasound technology so that it can be used in your home. It’s portable and easy to use, and provides real-time, user-friendly monitoring of breast tissue,” Dağdeviren said.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) scientist was inspired by her late aunt, who died within six months of her breast cancer diagnosis, although she regularly underwent screening.

A few of the most prominent inventions by Dağdeviren include a wearable pacemaker and a machine that can diagnose skin cancer in 10 seconds. The device is pasted to the skin like a tattoo and provides results in less than 10 seconds.

She is also the first Turkish scientist to be selected for the Harvard Young Academy membership.