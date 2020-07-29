Researchers from Çanakkale Onsekiz Mart University (ÇOMÜ) in northwest Turkey have managed to create a more eco-friendly disinfectant to combat viruses such as the coronavirus by drawing inspiration from Turkey's mineral resources and a national favorite beverage.

The disinfectant the group of scientists created is made from tea extract and boron, and as an added bonus, it can be used on hands and on surfaces and does not require rinsing.

The research for the product, led by Dilvin Ipek, a lecturer at the Food Processing and Food Quality Department at ÇOMÜ's Ezine Vocational School, was spurred by the need to create safer, non-toxic alternatives that could be used by the food industry.

Prepared with this purpose in mind, the formula proved successful in eliminating viruses on the surfaces of materials and equipment used in food production.

Speaking to a reporter from Anadolu Agency (AA), Ipek said they used purely domestic ingredients to come up with a natural disinfecting solution.

Reiterating that the disinfectant they created was able to eliminate bacteria and viruses, including food-borne ones that cause nausea and diarrhea as well as those that latch onto the brain, Ipek said: "Boron is a very important value for Turkey, so is tea. Our solution is of natural origin and will not harm the environment afterward. The results of our experiments came back very positive."

Stating that the patent for the solution was still pending, Ipek said they also entered into a competition against 108 other patents from 76 universities and came in the top three with their creation. She added that negotiations with three companies are currently underway for the production of the product.