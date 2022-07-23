Turkish scientists have started to conduct their studies on the particulates collected from the atmosphere above Antarctica via satellite and ground-based systems, according to a statement on Friday.

According to geomatic engineer Mahmut Oğuz Selbesoğlu, identifying and observing the effects of global climate change is the main aim of the scientists affiliated with Istanbul Technical University and the MAM Polar Research Institute, a center with the Scientific and Technological Research Institution of Turkey (TÜBITAK).

"We made our first observations during the sixth National Antarctic Science Expedition with the project we carried out in 2021 with the Belarusian Academy of Sciences. We made our observations from the ground using a solar photometer and albedometer," Selbesoğlu told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Noting that the expedition had involved a month of observations, he said future studies would yield longer-term data with the establishment of a permanent station on the continent.

"Right now, we've obtained periodic data. We examined the particulate materials, aerosol optical depths and albedo values in the atmosphere for a month," he said.

Underlining the importance of observing particulates in Antarctica, he said they would continue observing and comparing data year on year to ensure healthy findings.

The rate of particulates in Antarctica was at the levels they expected based on satellite data, he said, adding that this was a "positive development."

"It is very important to follow them," he said, stressing that evaporation from different parts of the world is transported to Antarctica by the global wind system.

"If we can monitor this transportation, we can follow the levels of carbon emissions in various parts of the world and the damage they cause," he highlighted.