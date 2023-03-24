The world's first 3D-printed rocket lifted off successfully though it failed upon reaching space. It marked a critical step forward for the California company behind the innovative spacecraft, passing a key milestone to demonstrate the vehicle's in-flight strength.

Billed as less costly to produce and fly, the unmanned Terran 1 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 11:25 p.m. (03:25 GMT Thursday) but suffered an "anomaly" during second-stage separation as it streamed towards low Earth orbit, according to a live stream broadcast by aerospace startup Relativity Space.

The company did not immediately provide further details.

While it failed to reach orbit, Wednesday's launch proved that the rocket – whose mass is 85% 3D-printed – could withstand the rigors of lift-off.

The successful launch came on the third attempt. It was initially scheduled to launch on March 8 but was postponed at the last minute owing to propellant temperature issues.

A second attempt on March 11 was scrubbed due to fuel pressure issues.

According to Relativity, if Terran 1 reached low Earth orbit, it would have been the first privately-funded vehicle using methane fuel to do so on its first attempt.

Terran 1 was not carrying a payload for its first flight, but the rocket will eventually be capable of putting up to 1,250 kilograms (2,755 pounds) into low Earth orbit.

The rocket is 33.5 meters (110 feet) tall with a diameter of 2.2 meters. Around 85% of its mass is 3D-printed with metal alloys, including the nine Aeon 1 engines used in its first stage and the one Aeon Vacuum engine employed in the second.

According to the Long Beach-based company, it is the largest ever 3D-printed object made using the world's largest 3D metal printers.

Relativity's goal is to produce a rocket that is 95% 3D-printed.

Terran 1 is powered by engines using liquid oxygen and liquid natural gas – the "propellants of the future," capable of eventually fueling a voyage to Mars, Relativity says.

SpaceX's Starship and Vulcan rockets, developed by United Launch Alliance, use the same fuel.

Relativity is also building a giant rocket, the Terran R, capable of putting a payload of 20,000 kilograms into low Earth orbit.

The first launch of a Terran R, designed to be fully reusable, is scheduled for next year.

A satellite operator can wait for years for a spot on an Arianespace or SpaceX rocket, and Relativity Space hopes to accelerate the timeline with its 3D-printed rockets.

Relativity said its 3D-printed versions use 100 times fewer parts than traditional rockets and can be built from raw materials in 60 days.

Relativity has signed commercial launch contracts worth $1.65 billion, mainly for the Terran R, according to CEO Tim Ellis, who co-founded the company in 2015.