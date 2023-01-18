The Columbian singer Shakira has set up a terrifying lifesize witch doll on the balcony of her home in Spain, which reportedly faces her former mother-in-law's home, meanwhile, residents in the area have said that she has been playing her latest song – a diss track aimed at her ex-husband Gerard Pique and his new girlfriend – at full volume.

The latest song by the singer, titled "Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53," in its lyrics refers to Pique's 23-year-old girlfriend Clara Chia Marti whom he is rumored to have started dating last year before he and Shakira split. The lines include: "I'm worth two 22's. You traded a Ferrari for a Twingo. You traded a Rolex for a Casio."

The singer does not give her ex-mother-in-law a pass either as she includes a few choice words. She sings: "You left my mother-in-law as my neighbor, with the press at the door and the debt in the treasury..."

The relationship between Shakira and Pique's mother Montserrat Bernabeu has reportedly soured after she readily welcomed her son's new romance.

The former couple has two sons – 9-year-old Milan and 7-year-old Sasha – and they split after 11 years together in June.

Shakira has moved to Miami with their two sons, to which Pique did not object as he chose to avoid a lengthy legal battle.

Spanish media have reported that Pique will be able to spend 10 days a month with his children as part of his custody agreement, in addition to holiday time.