Turkey’s Counter Narcotics Training Academy (NEA) on Wednesday shared a heartwarming video of one of its K9 dogs delivering dog food to a stray just outside of the academy's gates.

In the video shared on Twitter, the K9 dog named Magnum can’t contain his excitement as he is led to the gates of the Dog Training Center of NEA. The trainer puts down a small basket filled with dog food, and Magnum, being the good dog that he is, grabs it and waits patiently as the gates open.

Once he receives the OK, he darts out, wagging his tail in excitement, to share the food with a street dog dubbed Garip.

NEA shared the video with the message, “Sharing makes life beautiful.”