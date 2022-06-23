Hairdressers are likely to save the world. After Joshua Coombes, a British hairdresser who offers complimentary haircuts to his homeless "customers," a 28-year-old hairdresser living in Turkey's capital Ankara has been making wigs with the hair donated by people for cancer patients and people, who suffer from other diseases that cause hair loss, for free.

Weaving wigs since 2015, Yasin Kirazlı is helping realize the dream of children without hair for various reasons. He accepts hair donations from his clients and then he handles natural hair, creating wigs tailored to children's head measurements. Till date, he has made nearly 180 wigs for children who are in need and there are more to come.

His deed attracts a lot of attention through social media. He said that many children text him waiting for wigs. Once, he got a message from an 8-year-old Syrian girl, Hale Bereket, saying "I wish I had hair too."

Hale suffers from a genetic disorder that causes baldness from birth.

"The first time I thought about making a wig was when a client wanted me to shave her head. It affected me deeply. Since then, I started to make wigs for children who are bald for several reasons. It's been seven years and I feel great about it. I sleep with peace of mind," he stated.

"I started this project to give these children some hope. I wish no children suffered from this. I want them to go out freely without feeling shame. Thankfully, there are lots of good people who want to donate their hair. With that, I can make more children's dreams come true," he added.