During the summer, our skin is often exposed to harsh sunlight, leading to various issues such as acne, sensitivity, redness or spots. Apart from the basic daily routine, it's not advisable to use any additional products like serums, vitamins or chemical-based treatments during the summer months. Here are some key points to consider for skin care during this season:

Cleanse: Use a gentle cleanser in the morning and evening to wash your face, followed by toner and moisturizer. Sunscreen is essential, especially in the summer months.

Exfoliation and masks: Exfoliate and use masks once a week, choosing products suitable for your skin type.

Consult an expert: It's crucial to consult a skin care professional to determine the right products and treatments for your skin type and specific needs.

Protect from free radicals: Factors like pollution, extreme temperatures, artificial lights and heating/cooling systems contribute to skin aging. While we can't eliminate these factors, we can minimize their effects by adopting a proper skincare routine.

Healthy diet: A balanced diet rich in vitamin C, fresh fruits and vegetables strengthens your immune system and contributes to radiant skin. Avoiding alcohol and cigarettes is also important.

Choosing right serums

Dry skin: Hyaluronic acid is excellent for retaining moisture and improving elasticity.

Acne-prone skin: Niacinamide serum not only treats existing acne, but also prevents new breakouts. Combining it with hyaluronic acid can accelerate the process.

Hyperpigmented skin: Serums containing vitamin C and specialized lightening agents can significantly reduce dark spots.

Homemade recipes

For dry skin:

Cleanser: Boil 50 milliliters of milk with one or two slices of cucumber and a lettuce leaf. Use this mixture to cleanse your skin.

Toner: Prepare a spray by brewing rose and chamomile tea. Store it in the refrigerator and use it as a toner.

Exfoliation: Mix 1 tablespoon of oat flour with 1 tablespoon of sesame oil.

Mask: Combine 1 tablespoon of grated apple, 1 teaspoon of apricot oil and the contents of 1 vitamin E capsule. Apply to your face, leave it on for 30 minutes and rinse off.

For oily skin:

Cleanser: Mix 1 tablespoon of brewed sage with 10 drops of lemon juice and one or two drops of lavender and tea tree oils. Cleanse your skin with this mixture.

Toner: Use thyme or sage-infused water as a toner. Store it in a spray bottle in the refrigerator.

Exfoliation: Combine 1 teaspoon of baking soda, 1 teaspoon of Himalayan salt, 1 tablespoon of mineral water and one or two drops of tea tree oil.

Mask: Mix 1 teaspoon of green clay, 1 tablespoon of sage tea and the contents of 1 vitamin E capsule. Apply the paste, leave it on for 30 minutes and rinse off.

Remember, taking care of your skin is not only about external treatments but also involves maintaining a healthy lifestyle and diet. Take care of yourself and your skin.