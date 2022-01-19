The fairy chimneys of Cappadocia have been blanketed white as snowfall gripped central Turkey's Nevşehir, giving tourists in hot air balloons a mesmerizing view from the air.

The integration of natural rock formations with snow, which emerged millions of years ago when the lava sprayed by the Erciyes, Göllüdağ and Hasan volcanos were eroded by rain and wind, led to beautiful formations.

Tourists visiting the region participated in nature walks among fairy chimneys with tours organized with camels and vehicles in valleys and slopes.

Selçuk Mızık, who came from France for a holiday and traveled with his friend, said that Cappadocia was much more impressive in person.

Mızık said he would tell his friends to visit the region when he returns home. "We chose to come to Cappadocia in winter because the snowy scenery is beautiful. Unfortunately, the balloons did not fly due to the weather conditions, but we participated in other activities."

Some were lucky in later days as they had the chance to ride in the hot air balloons and enjoy the snowy scenery.

American tourist Maria Albusaidy said she came to Cappadocia for the first time and was impressed by its natural beauty. "We enjoyed being here and walking around. After the snowfall, we encountered another view. I would very much like to visit Cappadocia again."

Pakistani tourist Ehab Mavoli also stated that Cappadocia has a different appearance from other tourist hot spots he has traveled to and expressed his happiness to be in the region.