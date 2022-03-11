The Duke of Cambridge's remarks during a visit to the Ukrainian Cultural Center in London caused an intense backlash on social media, with his "it’s very alien to see this in Europe," quote implying that such conflicts were more common in Africa and Asia.

Nadine White, a British journalist who joined The Independent as the first race correspondent, addressed the issue through a post on Thursday. Soon after, the "princewilliamracist" hashtag has become a trending topic on social media.

Reportedly, "We are all behind you," he said expressing his support for Ukraine. In February the prince and his wife had said they stood with the people of Ukraine as they "bravely fight" the invasion by Russia.

Prince William irked many social media users, as his direct ancestors were held responsible for the conflicts in other parts of the world. An Indian news site editor Snehesh Alex Philip tweeted, "(His ancestors) looted and plundered even as (many people) died of famine and their torture. The subcontinent still faces violence thanks to the seed they sowed before leaving."

Bernice King, daughter of the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. referred to William’s analogy as horrific. "European people ran roughshod over the continent of Africa" she tweeted.

The racism allegations have been echoing within the royal family since last year after Prince Harry's wife Megan told Oprah Winfrey in an interview that there were concerns within the royal family "about how dark his skin might be."

When William was asked about the claims following the interview, "We’re very much not a racist family," he replied.