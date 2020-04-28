A video alleging that famous Bollywood actor, director and producer Aamir Khan contributed a unique donation to the needy people affected by the COVID-19 outbreak went viral on social media.
According to the holder of the TikTok video that has been not yet verified, a truck loaded with 1-kilogram bags of flour was sent to New Delhi to be distributed to the needy.
Many families did not go to collect the aid as the 1 kg amount hardly serves any purpose. Yet, an unexpected surprise was waiting for those who went to take the bags as 15,000 rupees ($197) of cash was hidden inside them, according to the video holder.
While social media users said it was a very subtle way of being sure that the money would reach those in absolute need, who would line up just for 1 kg of flour, no confirmation from the actor about the authenticity of the video or the incident has been provided yet.
