A video alleging that famous Bollywood actor, director and producer Aamir Khan contributed a unique donation to the needy people affected by the COVID-19 outbreak went viral on social media.

According to the holder of the TikTok video that has been not yet verified, a truck loaded with 1-kilogram bags of flour was sent to New Delhi to be distributed to the needy.

Many families did not go to collect the aid as the 1 kg amount hardly serves any purpose. Yet, an unexpected surprise was waiting for those who went to take the bags as 15,000 rupees ($197) of cash was hidden inside them, according to the video holder.

While social media users said it was a very subtle way of being sure that the money would reach those in absolute need, who would line up just for 1 kg of flour, no confirmation from the actor about the authenticity of the video or the incident has been provided yet.