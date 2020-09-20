Famous cat of Hagia Sophia, Gli, has been isolated and is receiving treatment after falling sick, a statement posted on its Instagram account said Friday.

“Dear Friends, here I am. Has been a long time of my silence...” a statement on Gli’s official Instagram account HagiaSophiaCat read.

The statement noted that Gli would stay in a private room because her heart “cannot handle stress and the crowd anymore.”

“Don’t forget, the best cure is love,” the statement read.

Regarded as the “celebrity cat,” Gli has over 103,000 followers on Instagram. She has been living in Hagia Sophia for the past 16 years.

With her shining green eyes, Gli became a favorite among Hagia Sophia’s visitors, including former U.S. President Barack Obama, who was filmed stroking her during a trip in 2009.

After reverting the famous structure into a mosque, Turkish authorities assured that Hagia Sophia would remain to be Gli’s home.