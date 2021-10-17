A microscope used by Charles Darwin's family is expected to be auctioned off soon.

The microscope Darwin gave his son Leonard and which has remained in the family for nearly 200 years, will be put on auction in December.

James Hyslop, head of Scientific Instruments, Globes and Natural History at Christie's, demonstrates the Darwin Family Microscope, owned and used by the English naturalist and founder of the concept of evolution, Charles Darwin, which will be offered at auction as part of Christie's Classic Week, London, Britain, Oct. 14, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

It is expected to fetch up to $480,000. The instrument was designed by Charles Gould for the firm Cary around 1825 and is one of six surviving microscopes associated with the British naturalist, according to auction house Christie's.