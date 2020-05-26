Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Canadian singer Grimes announced that they have changed the unusual name of their baby as it had contradicted with California state laws.

The newborn has been renamed from X Æ A-12 to X Æ A-Xii, the singer told her Instagram followers on Sunday.

Previously, the California Public Affairs office remained unwilling to allow the name by citing that vital records must be completed with the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language.

After a social media user asked, “Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby’s new name?” the singer responded as “X Æ A-Xii.”

"Roman numerals. Looks better tbh," she added in another comment.