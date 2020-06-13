As picnic season begins to attract visitors to Turkey’s Nemrut Crater Lake, a number of surprise guests make their presence known.

Two hungry young bears barged onto the tables of picnickers enjoying the view of the lake located in Bitlis's Tatvan district, with visitors feeding their new fuzzy friends straight from their hands.

Nemrut Crater Lake is a local tourism destination that hosts thousands of visitors from across the country and world thanks to its untouched natural scenes. It is the world's second-largest crater lake and a lesser-known destination waiting to be discovered. Although it previously recognized by the European Destinations of Excellence (EDEN) project, the lake still remains a hidden paradise in Eastern Anatolia.