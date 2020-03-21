A security officer working at a university in the Turkish Black Sea province of Zonguldak has restored a kitten back to life using the CPR resuscitation method.

Noticing the newborn tabby lying on the ground while patrolling the university, Erkan Gonca took no time at all to bring its frail, lifeless body to his security cabin to apply emergency first aid procedures. Straining every nerve, Gonca was eventually able to restore the kitten's heartbeat and he was successfully brought back to consciousness.

Gonca has since adopted the lucky feline, giving him the name “Kader” – or, "Fate."

"He was showing no signs of life when I found him, But I did everything to bring him back to life. It makes me the happiest man in the world to know that I actually helped save a life,” Gonca said. Since Kader is still a newborn, Gonca his feeding him to help with the aid of syringes.