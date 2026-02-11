A 31-year-old Arizona woman has been arrested after sending more than 159,000 messages, including threats, to a man she met once through an online dating app.

According to police and court records, Jacqueline Claire Ades met the man in July 2017 through the dating app Luxy, which markets itself to millionaires. The two met in person only once. When the man indicated he did not want a relationship afterward, Ades began a pattern of stalking.

Authorities said Ades sent the man more than 159,000 text messages over about 10 months. Some of the messages contained violent language, including statements such as, “I would make sushi from your kidneys, chopsticks from your hand bones” and, “Oh, what I would do with your blood! I would want to bathe in it.”

The situation escalated in April 2018 when Ades was found inside the man’s home without permission, in his bathroom. After her initial arrest and release, she later went to the victim’s workplace, claiming she was “his wife” and was taken into custody again.

In her defense, Ades described her feelings as love, saying she felt as though she had found her “soulmate.” Prosecutors, however, argued that her actions constituted harassment and trespassing.

Ades is being held without bail at the Maricopa County Jail and is facing charges of harassment and trespassing.