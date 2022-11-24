Presidential Spokesperson Ibrahim Kalın performed the folk song "Mağusa Limanı" ("Famagusta Harbor"), which tells a story of a local killed by occupying soldiers, in memory of music teacher Aybüke Yalçın and all martyrs who were killed in Batman five years ago in a PKK/YPG terrorist attack.

At the beginning of the clip, in which Kalın sang the song on the occasion of Nov. 24, Teachers' Day, the moments and photos of Yalçın singing the same folk song were displayed.

"The 'Mağusa Limanı' folk song sung by the teacher Aybüke with her musician friends has turned into a lament for all our martyrs," Kalın said.

Kalın also said that they dedicated the song to all the teachers who make all kinds of sacrifices for raising new generations, dedicate their lives to knowledge, education, morality and wisdom, and to martyrs who sacrifice their lives for the sake of the country.