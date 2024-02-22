The University of Leeds is often described by British students as "The Real University," a standard phrase set for traditional universities. For former polytechnic universities, students use an identical phrase, "a post-1992 university," meaning a modern or new university.

We agreed that the University of Leeds, established in 1904, ranks in the first 100 top universities on the global weighbridge, its staff and alumni have won seven Nobel Prizes, secured Olympic medals, its building clutched architecture awards, it earned numerous best research global awards and produced celebrated alumni's personalities in media, arts, science, literature, sports and top politicians.

Normally, European flights arrive on time, after effortlessly clearing the passport control, I rushed to the airport train station to catch the Leeds train. The Manchester airport offers affordable and comfortable train and bus connections to Leeds.

I recommend booking using Trainpal or Trip.com Apps for discounted fare deals. A student can acquire a yearly discounted train pass that saves up to 33% on all train journeys.

Irfan Raja standing at Dry Dock of Leeds Beckett and the University of Leeds. (Photo by Irfan Raj)

City of splendid merits

Throughout the United Kingdom, cities and towns have much to offer visitors, ranging from Roman, Celtic and Victorian historic buildings, monuments and cathedrals to British waterways, marvelous countryside and modern-day conveniences.

What is that makes Leeds stand out? One can enlist scores of candid reasons.

The industrial city and thriving economic city of Leeds has plenty for everyone. The moment one comes out of Leeds's brand-new refurbished train station, the century-old Queens Hotel, Marriot and several listed pubs, restaurants and cafes in the heart of the city center have been recognized as National Heritage of England.

Numerous splendid places to dine and spend quality time are situated in the heart of Leeds city center, offering charming deals, amazing entertainment and a touch of modern elegance.

For those seeking soothing comfort and luxury, the best places are Greek Street, the Lights, Headrow and Canada Square, Park Square and alongside the River Aire.

For day visitors, the Leeds city center's best attraction would be to take a short stride alongside the River Aire walking path behind the train station, which passes through the UNESCO World Heritage Site at Saltaire and one of the Leeds ancient monuments, Kirkstall Abbey.

Fairly speaking, Leeds offers a stunning example of a mixture of ancient, traditional markets and modern smart shopping malls. The iconic structures include Kirkgate Market (1857), Corn Exchange (1864), Cross Arcade (1904), Country Arcade (1904), the Victoria Quarter (1904) and Trinity Leeds (2013).

For anyone fancying discovering Britain's rich history and colonial past, a period during which Britain had erected extravagance structures, accomplished landmark innovations, erected and boosted textile industries, commerce, trade, banking and philosophies of democracy, liberty and freedom, these arcades would be ideal places to witness Britain's past glory in the Leeds city center.

Leeds is home to several leading businesses, including clothing giant Marks and Spencer, and Burton, both businesses were established in 1884 and 1903 by the Jewish immigrants Michael Marks and Montague Burton, setting an incredible example for people and communities to come.

Marks and Spencer has hoisted its status from a small market stall to a Russel Group University of Leeds partnership. Notably, Marks coined the famous slogan "Don't ask the price, it's a penny," which reflects his professional vision, and today, his idea obliges business students at Leeds Beckett University and the University of Leeds.

I often tell contemporary marketing students at Leeds Beckett Business School to visit Leeds city center business quarters and shopping malls and explore the M&S archives situated at the University of Leeds at the Michael Marks building.

There is so much to learn from early Jewish migrants to Leeds, who initially settled in the city-deprived areas of Harehills and Chapeltown. Their recorded journeys from Mooretown to Alwoodley and now posh Harrogate offer lessons for those who wish to prosper in business, not just the university students.

Hyde Park

I habitually take a specific route to Hyde Park and pass through the University of Leeds. I glance over the Victorian-era Leeds Central Library and the Town Hall buildings.

Perhaps this practice reminds me of my student years at Leeds. I came to the north of Leeds to study for a master's in international journalism at the University of Leeds.

I confess passing through the university spaces is a nostalgic experience, recalling lectures at Rogers Stevens building. Especially now, one can delight in coffee on the bank of the glistening fishpond that facilitates nature to flourish and sends a strong message of an environmentally friendly university.

I was away for the winter break, and it was about time to take a few minutes rest at the Cloth Workers Court, where I was taught journalism by the U.K.'s leading academics, the late professor Phil Taylor and professor Jay Blumler.

I reminisce about an alumni gathering in Kensington, London, where my best friend, Dr. Nasser al-Otaibi, met with professor Jay Blumler while Nasser was fighting cancer; Blumler advised us to be campaigning journalists.

For a pretty simple reason, Leeds deserves a full-scale description encompassing at least a few episodes. It would be unfair to leave you guys midway through introducing us to a city of dreams, which is now on the fast track of achieving its "Best City Ambition" by 2030.