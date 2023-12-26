In the hustle and bustle of traffic, experiencing psychological states such as stress, anger, anxiety and frustration is not uncommon.

Yet, they need to be under control, as highlighted by Clinical Psychologist Rabia Yavuz. She emphasizes that managing anger in traffic is indeed achievable.

"It's common to feel anger due to occasional traffic rule violations or congestion. Sometimes, after a long day's work, hours spent in traffic combined with factors like hunger, thirst and fatigue can escalate our anger to an uncontrollable level," said Rabia Yavuz from Bloom Psychology, drawing attention to the underlying reasons behind anger in such situations.

"It's essential to contemplate why we're feeling angry and explore the root causes behind it. Recognizing that multiple unmet needs might underlie that anger is crucial. For instance, when someone violates a traffic rule, it's important to remember that you might also unintentionally commit the same violation. Before getting angry in such a scenario, it's crucial to consider our perspective. If, in such situations, you perceive anger as a way to solve problems, the likelihood of resorting to it increases. However, there are ways to utilize anger without losing control, and individuals possessing rich behavioral skills can manage their anger effectively."

Yavuz further offers suggestions for managing anger in traffic: "Understanding what triggers your anger and recognizing situations where you feel enraged is essential. For instance, feeling irritated during traffic congestion is a common occurrence, but accept this by saying, 'Everything seems annoying right now because I'm tired, but I won't feel this way after resting a bit,' can be a good starting point to control your anger."

Additionally, pinpointing the specific circumstances or times when anger intensifies enables us to prepare differently for these situations, as mentioned by Clinical Psychologist Rabia Yavuz: "Most people tend to feel more anger when they are tired, hungry or in a rush. If we can mitigate these risks, we can sometimes prevent anger. For instance, getting adequate sleep, not skipping meals, taking breaks to rest if tired and planning to avoid rushing are just a few measures. Moreover, to stay composed in traffic, one can practice breathing exercises and listen to calming music during the journey."