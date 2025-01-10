The rapid digitalization and the widespread adoption of remote working models have made it increasingly common for employers to expect employees to be available beyond regular working hours. This trend has blurred the boundaries between work and personal life, leading to increased stress and a heightened risk of burnout. Dr. Nazlı Yüceol, a faculty member at Istanbul Gelişim University, conducted an extensive study on the impact of this issue on employees and the importance of establishing clear boundaries between work and personal life, focusing particularly on the concept of the "Right to Disconnect."

The "Right to Disconnect" is emerging as a critical right that ensures respect for individuals' rest time and personal lives. Many countries have implemented legal frameworks to enforce this right. Nations such as France, Italy, Canada, Australia, Portugal, Germany, Chile and Belgium limit employers' right to contact employees outside of working hours. However, in Türkiye, there are currently no legal regulations regarding this issue. Despite this, Turkish academics have undertaken comprehensive research to measure public awareness of this important right and bring the issue to the forefront.

A group of Turkish academics, including professor Esin Can and Dr. Ayşe Merve Urfa Yılmaz from Yıldız Technical University, along with Dr. Nazlı Yüceol from Istanbul Gelişim University's Vocational School of Health Services, developed the "Right to Disconnect Perception Scale" to measure employees' perceptions of the right to disconnect. The details of the research were published in the Employee Responsibilities and Rights Journal, one of the most respected journals in the world, in a paper titled "Blurring Boundaries in Work Life: A Scale Development Study on the Perception of Right to Disconnect." This scale, consisting of three dimensions and 18 statements, serves as a valuable tool for companies aiming to develop more sustainable work policies.

Research indicates that the constant expectation for employees to be reachable outside of working hours can reduce job engagement and trigger burnout. In organizations that do not respect boundaries between work and personal life, employees may experience a decline in performance and motivation. However, recognizing the Right to Disconnect can benefit both employees and employers. Companies that respect employees' rest rights may see an increase in employee engagement and motivation and can also enhance their employer brand. Furthermore, organizations that maintain a balance between work and personal life are more likely to attract and retain a skilled workforce.

Studies have shown that the Right to Disconnect can have a positive impact on employee productivity and overall well-being. Employees who are constantly connected may suffer from exhaustion, while those who are allowed to rest tend to be more productive in the long run. This illustrates that respecting employees' rest periods contributes to both their well-being and the efficiency of the organization. Experts suggest that employers should use the "Right to Disconnect Perception Scale" to review their current practices and develop new policies. Employees, in turn, can use this scale as a scientific basis to advocate for their rights.

The legal recognition of the Right to Disconnect will not only facilitate a healthier work-life balance but will also contribute to the creation of a happier and more productive workforce. In Türkiye, taking steps to recognize this right could reduce employee burnout, enhance productivity and efficiency, increase motivation, reduce work-family conflicts and directly contribute to the long-term success of companies.