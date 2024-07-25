When parking your car somewhere on warm days, there are a few things you should make sure to take with you – besides your kids and pets, obviously.

But any bottles or canisters containing inflammable liquids or gas, like deodorant for example, should also be removed, the Auto Club Europe (ACE) warns.

Easily inflammable substances can cause explosions in temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit), heat levels that are already reached inside a car that’s parked for an hour at outside temperatures of merely 28 degrees.

Any deodorant spray, disinfectant, antifreeze from last winter or car cleaning products left inside the vehicle parked in the blazing sun pose a risk.

Batteries also hate extreme temperatures. That’s why you should never leave your phone or electronics in direct sunlight or inside the car for long periods, as many devices won’t be able to withstand high temperatures.

Heat exposure can cause the safety mechanisms of a battery to falter and leak fluids, rendering the battery useless.

If you need to bring a power bank or other electronics but can’t take them with you when leaving your car, at least store them in the trunk where it’s usually cooler, the ACE recommends. Plus, a potential explosion will cause less damage.

In the heat, any liquid, including water or oil, will expand, so to avoid any surprises, you should make sure to unload your shopping right away when getting groceries on hot summer days.