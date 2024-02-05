Around one in five over 55-year-olds believe they have been discriminated against because of their age, a British study suggests.

A survey of 2,000 adults by financial firm Canada Life found complaints including fewer opportunities to progress in the workplace and feeling more pressure to perform well in their jobs.

Older people also believe there has been a negative change in attitudes toward them in recent years, with employers valuing them less, said the report.

Dan Crook, sales director at Canada Life, said: "Older employees sit at the heart of our economy and are a hugely valuable resource for thousands of employers.

"They offer their workplaces the kind of experience and expertise that only comes with time and it’s concerning that so many are feeling discriminated against in the workplace and feel their opportunities to progress are being hindered by the cost-of-living crisis.

"At a time when employees feel squeezed – both financially and emotionally within the workplace – employers must ensure they provide equal opportunities and support.

"They have a duty of care to create an environment where workers at all ages, and levels, feel empowered to progress within their profession."