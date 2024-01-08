Like every traveler, sometimes our path can lead us to the wrong cities in the wrong seasons. Those who think I am unfair to the city, I will describe shortly with this sentence.

Although I believe that this city will show its true colors in the winter season, it wasn't bad in the summer either. In this city, where the average summer temperatures range from 18 to 20 degrees Celsius (64.4 to 68 degrees Fahrenheit), exploring in the summer is comfortable and reveals lush greenery, almost forcing its green into your eyes without being covered with a white blanket.

Despite the cold of Switzerland, especially during the winter season and Christmas time, this city can also be hidden in summer routes. If I've sparked enough curiosity about what I'm talking about, let me tell you right away. I'm talking about the capital of Switzerland, Bern.

Being one of the rare cities in Europe that has preserved its historical texture since the Middle Ages and is listed on the UNESCO World Cultural Heritage List for this feature, when to visit this city can also be decided by following event calendars. This beautiful Central European city hosts the International Jazz Festival in March, the Taktlos Music Festival in May and June, the open-air music festival called Gurtenfestival in July, and the International Short Film Festival in October.

Federal Palace of Switzerland, the Swiss Parliament, Bern, Switzerland. (Getty Images Photo)

Considering that a large part of its area is covered by the Alps and its proximity to popular ski resorts, the winter season can still be an ideal time for ski enthusiasts.

Despite its historical texture and natural beauty, in my opinion, this capital, which has not yet caught the attention of travelers, does not present itself as a capital in the typical sense. When I think of a country's capital, I always imagine a place with tall buildings, crowded streets, a dense population and financial centers.

However, I must say that Bern has never created such an impression on me. Like many European cities, this city, with a river flowing through it, is nestled in the foothills of the Alps within a lush green nature and I believe its preserved historical texture has a significant influence on this.

There is also another aspect to consider. Switzerland is a federation consisting of 26 cantons, each with equal rights and powers. We can only say that Bern is technically the capital of Switzerland. The structures that indicate its status as the capital (parliament building and federal government) are located here for this reason.

You will see the bear symbol and icons in many places in this technical capital. These symbols and icons have emerged from the meaning of the city's name. Legend has it that Duke Berchtold V of Zahringen founded the city of Bern. One day, he declared that he would name the city after the first animal he hunted on a hunting trip. As you might have guessed, the first animal the duke shot during the hunt was a bear. The city's name, in German, becomes "Bern," meaning "bear."

In the city, in homage to its name, you can see bear museums and bear symbols in city coats of arms, statues and many other places.

In fact, along the banks of the Aare River, there is a bear park that started welcoming visitors in 2009, housing brown bears that are symbols of the city and the surrounding cantons.

The famous Zytglogge, or clock tower, in Bern, Switzerland, Aug. 24, 2014. (Getty Images Photo)

Clock tower

I am fascinated by astronomical clock towers, a feature found in many Central European cities. Both their exterior appearance and the legends surrounding them have always enchanted me. Particularly, the astronomical clock tower in Prague had left me in awe. In Bern, there is also one of these astronomical clocks.

Previously serving as a gate, the astronomical clock tower, known as Zytglogge, was used as the western gate from 1151 to 1256. Zytglogge, with its Gothic style and wooden decorations, once again captivated me with its charm. Witnessing that the astronomical clock, ringing the glockenspiel bell every hour, still operates like the first day was quite exciting.

Bern's fountains

Another architectural marvel that impressed me in Bern was its fountains. These fountains, adorned with colorful sculptures, are the perfect complement to the city's medieval appearance. It might take quite some time to see all of these fountains representing the city's history and culture.

Therefore, if I were to list the most popular ones, they would include Anna-Seiler-Brunnen, Zahringerbrunnen, Pfeiferbrunnen and Kindlifresserbrunnen. The originality of these fountains, dating back to the 11th and 16th centuries, evokes a special admiration and excitement.

These fountains were once used to provide water to the city, allowing residents to do laundry and dishes and occasionally serving as a gathering point for city dwellers to chat and meet.

Bern cathedral

Construction of Bern Cathedral, also known as Bern Munster, began in 1421 and is located in the southern part of the Old Town. You can climb its approximately 100-meter tower to enjoy the magnificent view of Bern.

Swiss Parliament building

Built in 1092 and serving as a symbol of freedom, the Parliament Building is, in fact, a symbol of Bern becoming the capital.

Prison tower

One of the most notable structures in Bern, Kafigturm, was initially constructed as a gate in 1256. In 1640, a decision was made to demolish the tower and a new one was built between 1641 and 1644. The tower was used as a prison, where female offenders served their sentences. From the tower, you can observe the Old Town and the Aare River.

Einstein House

The renowned scientist Einstein completed his education in Zurich and lived in Bern with his wife and child between 1903 and 1905. You can now visit the house where he lived during that period as a museum, exploring his lifestyle and work.

Aare River, Bern, the Capital of Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2018. (Getty Images Photo)

Aare river

I have always loved cities with rivers flowing through them, and many European cities are like that. Bern is one of them. The Aare River seems to embrace the city. In addition to offering magnificent views with its bridges over the river, it cools people down in the summer with its crystal-clear water. Swimming here is also listed in UNESCO's living traditions.

The small islands on the river and the bridges create one of the most beautiful and lively scenes that can pass through a city.

While getting lost in the calm yet historically rich streets of Bern, your discovery journey will turn into unforgettable memories as you feel the dance of history and nature. With dazzling fountains, towers, symbols of the capital and historical structures, you can witness history at every step in Bern. For those who want to witness moments when the lush green nature turns into white, Bern is waiting to be explored.