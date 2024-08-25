In Konya, a dish known since the Ottoman era as "Muza'fer pilav" – a rice pilaf made with chicken – remains a favorite among locals. This traditional dish has recently gained renewed attention, thanks to a local vendor who began selling it after discovering its taste at home during the pandemic.

Şeref Erdem, who started making the chicken pilaf out of curiosity with his mother during the lockdown, soon found a market for it.

From sweet seller to pilaf vendor

Şeref Erdem, now 37, spent his childhood helping his father, who sold sweets from a three-wheeled cart around Alaeddin Hill in Konya. After his father retired, Erdem took over the business, renting a fixed spot from the municipality. He continued the family trade of selling sweets for 25 years until the pandemic hit. During this time, he craved the Ottoman dish "Muza'fer pilav," a chicken and rice pilaf, and decided to make it with his mother. After tasting it, Erdem was so impressed that he began offering it to his customers. The dish quickly became popular, and he has continued selling it ever since.

"We started this to give all of Konya a taste," said Erdem, reflecting on how he began selling the dish during the pandemic. "During the lockdown, while sitting at home, my mother and I decided to make some pilaf. We thought, 'Why not try it with chicken?' We loved it and decided to share it with everyone in Konya. We've been street vendors for years, so we thought about how to bring this dish to the streets. When the pandemic restrictions created a gap, we filled it with this idea. Now, we're even exceeding our expectations with the pilaf. We have regular customers who come two or three times a week. Seeing this, we're encouraged to keep building on our success."

New street food sensation

Erdem notes that the pilaf has become a unique evening treat for locals seeking a different experience. "With the summer heat and the influx of visitors, people often look for an evening activity. Street food options like pilaf, sweets, ice cream and corn are easily accessible, and people enjoy them. Everyone is happy with the variety, including us," he explained.

Overcoming initial skepticism

Erdem recalled facing some initial challenges when he first started selling the pilaf. "When we started, it was tough at first because people in Konya were used to eating pilaf only at weddings. We got reactions like, 'Are you really selling pilaf for money?' And later, 'You sell pilaf, but why don't you provide bread? We need bread to feel full.' But we overcame these challenges," he said.

Halil Çevik, a customer who is also an athlete, praised the chicken pilaf, saying: "I love chicken pilaf. I eat around a kilo of chicken; I need the calories for my sport. The taste is just like home-cooked. My friends joke that there's no pilaf left for other customers because of me. I might have to start making it at home soon, but I highly recommend the rice here."

Another customer, Ibrahim Bilgin, shared his love for pilaf, stating: "Pilaf is something I love to eat. I try to have it five days a week or even daily."

The popularity of "Muza'fer pilav" in Konya shows that this Ottoman-era dish still holds a special place in modern Turkish cuisine, bridging the gap between tradition and contemporary tastes.