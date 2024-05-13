A rural neighborhood in Türkiye's Kayseri province has launched an initiative supported by Salman Yıldırım, the village's headman, with the backing of the Backgammon Village Social Support Association to open a local teahouse – normally a hangout exclusively used by men – for ladies.

As part of this initiative launched for Mother's Day this year, women gathered at the coffee shop run by Ibrahim and Esma Orman, where they chatted and played backgammon while enjoying homemade cakes, pastries, baklava and stuffed grape leaves, "sarma."

As the ladies sipped their tea and played their games, their husbands waited for them in the village square.

Yıldırım, who had the message: "The coffee shop is open to ladies. It will be repeated every 15 days," written on the door, told an Anadolu Agency (AA) reporter that they were a village that acted in unity and solidarity.

Yıldırım explained that the idea of ​​opening the village teahouse to women was highly appreciated during his candidacy for headman, saying: "We started this practice for Mother's Day. We will repeat it every 15 days. Women will be welcome at the teahouse, and men will not enter. They can play games here, drink tea and relieve stress. The interest is very high. Women wanted it a lot when I explained it as one of our projects, so we implemented this practice. The burden of the household is on our women, our wives, and our mothers, so we did something like this. Men found the practice reasonable, and if there is demand, we can implement it more frequently."

Community-building step

Entering the teahouse, 80-year-old Elif Yıldırım expressed delight at the communal bliss they were experiencing.

Sultan Altun stated that 48 women came to the cafe. They gathered and chatted happily while enjoying the warm atmosphere.

Emphasizing their love for the initiative, Altun declared: "Today, the women are here, chatting away, playing backgammon and taking a breather from chores. Usually, this place is their domain, but today, it's ours."

Hanım Yaldız expressed that they loved their village very much, and they were happy to be together, saying: "Everyone is equal in our village; it has always been an exemplary village. Today, men are outside, and we are here."

Ibrahim Yaldız, whose wife was enjoying the cafe, expressed his delight at the newfound companionship. "It's great to see them all together like this," he said.