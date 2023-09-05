When you think of Thasos, pristine beaches, clear turquoise waters and untouched coves probably come to mind such as Marble Beach, Giola Lagoon, La Scala Beach and Golden Beach.

Thasos is filled with coves perfect for swimming. However, beyond these coves, there are also emerald-green mountain villages that preserve their traditions and offer access to local products. Some line the picturesque coastline that resembles a painting, while others are nestled on the foothills of the mountains or hidden behind the hills. I can't say if you'll have enough time to see all of them, but at the very least, make sure not to leave without visiting a few.

The island has various villages to explore, and it takes approximately two hours just to travel around its entirety. Some of the villages on the island include Prinos, where ferries from Kavala dock, Limenas, which serves as the main port and where ferries from Keramoti arrive, Skala Potamias, Chrisi Ammoudia, Patos, Skala Marion and many more.

Limneas village

Limneas, the island's central hub, also has a port where ferries from Keramoti arrive. Especially during the summer months, Limneas is a bustling center with attractions like the acropolis, ancient theater, agora, archaeological museums and local government buildings.

Panagia village

Panagia is the most famous village on the island, and you should never think about leaving Thasos without visiting it. Before heading to Golden Beach and diving into the azure waters of the Aegean, be sure to stop by this village. Panagia, known for its goat meat and stone-roofed houses, was the capital of the island for 10 years in the past. In Panagia, you'll find traditional architectural examples, with houses featuring roofs covered in slate. Don't leave the village without tasting the water from the mountain springs that flow from its fountains. There's also a park where these spring waters flow, and in the park, there's a church made from marble taken from historical ruins found on the island.

Lastly, you can visit the olive oil museum in the village and purchase some of the olive oils produced on the island.

Golden Beach is a beautiful spot with turquoise water, Thasos, Greece. (Shutterstock Photo)

Rachoni village

While reaching Rachoni, which is very close to the center of Thasos, you will encounter 900-year-old olive trees.

A church dedicated to the Virgin Mary is one of the most significant points in this village.

Many of the mountain villages on Thasos also have coastal settlements. These coastal settlements are named by adding "Skala" in front of the names of the mountain villages. For instance, a village named Skala is referred to as "Skala Rachoni" for its coastal part. Skala Rachoni is one such place, and it also serves as a hub for ferry services, especially during the busy summer tourist season.

Kallirachi, Skala Kallirachi

This village, with its view of Kavala and its olive tree-filled landscape, hosts a grand dance festival in the first week of August every year.

If you happen to visit Thasos in August, be sure to join this fun celebration. Skala Kallirachi is another village with a beautiful coastline, just like Rachoni. You should definitely see Skala Kallirachi as well.

Kinira village

After a historical stroll in the village of Kinira, you can have a pleasant time at Paradisos (Heaven) Beach, which is located near the village. You can enjoy colorful pebbles and golden-yellow sands there

In the village, which has a bathhouse and church remnants of the Byzantine era, there are also wonderful hotels, bungalows and restaurants available for holidaymakers. After a historical stroll in Kinira village, you can enjoy a pleasant time at Paradisos (Heaven) Beach with colorful pebbles and golden sand, which is located very close to the town.

Skala Maries

Have you ever seen a village designed in the shape of an amphitheater? Skala Maries is exactly such a village. You can dine at the traditional seaside taverns and visit the Agios Ioannis Church.

Limenaria

You'll encounter gold shops at the entrance of the village with a history rooted in mining. Limenaria, the second-largest city and center of the island, can often be livelier than the main city, Limenas, just so you know.

Tourists bathe in the Giola, a natural pool, Thasos, Greece. (Shutterstock Photo)

Prinos

Prinos, hosting the island's only market where you can find various products besides food, is located in the northwest of the island. It serves as the second port of the island for ships coming from Kavala.

Maries village

Maries is the least touristy village on the island, offering plenty of places where you can listen to traditional Greek music and watch people dance the sirtaki. You can also enjoy delicious traditional Greek meals at one of the tavernas and have a lot of fun.

Archangelos Monastery

After enjoying the sea at Giola and Aliki Beaches, you can visit the monastery located right in the middle of these two beaches. The monastery, situated on an open hilltop, has an impressive appearance from a distance. Although most of the monastery is off-limits to visitors, there is a small area you can explore. It's important to note that men are prohibited from entering the monastery wearing shorts, and women should wear skirts or appropriate clothing when visiting.

Teologos village

Teologos village, located in the north of the island and accessible from Potos, was once the capital of the island during the Ottoman period. In the village, consisting of two intersecting streets, houses with stones on their roofs instead of traditional tiles are captivating. You can encounter the most charming examples of stonework here. In the evenings, you can have a wonderful time at the tavernas where traditional Greek music is played, and Greek dances are performed.

In the village, besides cafes, grocery stores and shops selling souvenirs and handmade products, there's also a shop where handcrafted shoes are made. You can buy the freshest thyme and honey in the town, and you can also satisfy your appetite with the famous roasted lamb or goat dishes.

Sotiros village

I must say that the residents of the village, located at an altitude of 38 meters (125 feet), are quite hospitable. In the village square, there is a traditional fountain, and there are old traditional houses, churches and ancient ruins worth seeing. If you want to enjoy the sea, you can also visit Skala Sotiros.

Kazaviti village

The village, divided into two parts, mikro (small) and megalos (large), located close to each other, will captivate you with its cobblestone streets, stone houses and wooden balconies.

In the village, where centuries-old plane trees are found, having traditional meals at sunset is very popular because it offers stunning sunset views.

Unlike many other Greek islands, Thasos stands out with its lush green nature, inviting you to explore its beaches, villages and historical details.