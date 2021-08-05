It is vital to be prepared for any kind of situation on the road as even the best drivers can get into accidents or experience car trouble.

It's something most drivers would prefer not to think about, but it's a good idea to know what to do if your car shows signs of catching fire. If the worst happens, and you smell smoke or burning, you'll need to react quickly.

Experts recommend immediately driving to the side of the road, keeping a safe distance from other vehicles and buildings. Set the gear to P, put on the handbrake and switch off the ignition.

Watch out for moving traffic when you or other passengers leave the car. Put on high-visibility waistcoats – which are compulsory in many countries – and set up a warning triangle a safe distance back up the road.

Call the emergency services as soon as possible – all drivers should know the number to call. For example, if you are in Turkey, the first thing you should do is call 112.

Give the operator as much detail as you can about your location and a brief situation report. Don't forget to mention any special features your car may have, for example, whether the vehicle is a hybrid. You may be asked for the registration number and other vehicle information.

Stay well back from the car, and keep away from smoke, which could be toxic. If you have a fire extinguisher with you, you could try to put out the blaze, but self-protection always comes first, and you shouldn't go back into the vehicle to retrieve the extinguisher.

When firefighters arrive, give them brief details of what has happened, and let them get on with their job.