It’s now that time of year that, for many coastal residents, is admittedly their favorite. Referred to as the “yellow summer,” which means “sarı yaz” in Turkish, this is when the harsh heat and holiday crowds begin to subside and locals and those in the know start to surface to take advantage of the last few weeks before the summer vacation season comes to an end. Not to be confused with “pastırma yazı,” i.e., “pastrami summer,” which is a consistent annual heat wave that takes place at the start of November, the “yellow summer” refers to the timeframe of mid-September to mid-October, placing us right smack in the middle of it at the precise moment.

Why is it special?

The “yellow summer” is, for many, the best time of the year, especially when travel is concerned. Most of the seasonal venues, from hotels to restaurants that tend to close up for the winter, are still open, with many at discounted rates. Similarly, beach clubs and music venues that are customarily jampacked in the height of the summer are more accommodating and enjoyable. The weather is pleasantly warm yet not sweltering hot and the evenings bring a welcome chilly breeze. We may even soon spot some clouds, hopefully, as down in southern Türkiye, it has barely rained or been overcast this summer (I think it happened once). In addition to this being an opportune time to travel, it is also the season to begin planting flowers, fruits and vegetables, which is why the month of October is referred to as “Ekim” because that is the actual Turkish word for planting something.

The dark side of living down south and visiting Türkiye’s popular holiday destinations is that most have a summer shelf life. In other words, most vacation towns will close up for the winter, with the exception of Bodrum. However, even now the metropolis of Türkiye’s most popular holiday destination has less to offer in the winter months in the sense that some hotels and restaurants may shut down for off-season renovations. That said, many local community activities revive in the off-season, such as group activities like book clubs, hikes, bike rides and whatnot. The tempered temperatures also make this an opportune time to take on adventures such as taking a Blue Cruise, hiking the Lycian or Carian way, horseback riding in Cappadocia and visiting any of the plethora of spectacular ancient sites that can be unbearable in the height of summer.

For those planning last-ditch vacations this month, know that in many cases, the date of Oct. 29, which is Republic Day here in Türkiye, marks the end of the holiday season. This means that if you still want to experience a summer-type holiday of fun in the sun and on the sand and in the sea, then the time is now or never as this year is concerned. An important date to note: This year’s Republic Day will also mark the centennial of the formation of the Turkish republic, so wherever you happen to be on that day, you can expect there to be celebrations that leak onto the city squares and streets. One of the best ways to celebrate this date is to head to Antalya’s Kaş, where the whole town embraces a carnival-like atmosphere for a festival both celebrating the Turkish republic as well as the end of the season.

What’s happening this month

A natural living fest this weekend in Istanbul: Taking place this weekend on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1 at YBY Woods, which is a spectacular outdoor festival and picnic spot located in the Göktürk region of the Istanbul suburb of Kemerburgaz, the Doğal Yaşam Festivalı, which means “natural living festival” will be two full days of nonstop seminars on holistic practices such as Ayurveda, sustainable agriculture, accessing our subconscious minds and gaining practical communication skills coupled with activities such as yoga, face yoga and breathwork and multiple stands with all sorts of products supporting a healthy lifestyle.

Two festivals that could easily be called Türkiye’s most exciting for participants and spectators alike are the World Acro Cup and the International Ölüdeniz Air Games. Both take place in Fethiye’s Ölüdeniz and involve the world’s top paragliders and acro-pilots performing death-defying tricks and turning up in the sky. The World Acro Cup is happening now and through the weekend, i.e. Sept. 25-30, while there is still time to plan a trip to witness the Ölüdeniz Air Games to be held on Oct. 18-22. Both have fun DJ parties and events happening on the sidelines, but the most exhilarating part of the experience is simply witnessing the breathtaking acrobatics in the sky from the world’s top contenders in paragliding, paramotoring and wingsuit base jumping.

Vinyl Festival

On Oct. 7 -8, there will be a Plak Festival, in other words, a festival devoted to vinyl records that will have stands and standout performances taking place at the Feriköy covered market space in Şişli, which is where the weekly Organic market is held on Saturdays and the weekly antique market on Sundays.

Kadıköy’s Community Garden

As this upcoming month is customarily devoted to planting and sowing, it makes sense that the application time is now to be a part of the Kadıköy Municipality’s community garden project. The Kadıköy Municipality has four separate community gardens located in Acıbadem, Göztepe, Moda and Fenerbahce, respectively, which will be accepting applications until Sept. 29, after which a drawing will be held online on Oct. 2 to determine the lucky recipients of this opportunity to tend your own plot of garden in the heart of Istanbul’s metropolis.