Across the globe, people are getting ready to celebrate Mother’s Day this Sunday, once again under the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year will mark a unique iteration of the commemoration since it was first officially held over 100 years ago.

As we approach Sunday, televisions are awash with ads emphasizing the sacrifices mothers make for their children, as is custom on the occasion, and millions are trying to come up with the best gifts to make their mothers happy.

However, it's not easy choosing the perfect gift on such a special occasion and sometimes it can be a struggle to find something before running out of ideas and time.

If you still haven't been able to decide on your gift, here are some ideas that could help you choose.

A thank you

Mothers work tirelessly for years for their children, making tremendous sacrifices and loving their kids unconditionally, without ever expecting anything in return. Sometimes, the simplest form of gratitude and showing your love for your mother can go a long way to making her happy. So, it may not possess grandeur, but a simple “thank you” can mean a lot. Of course, a “thank you” is not enough for years of loving motherhood, so be sure to pack some gifts as well, but it is the perfect start.

The classic: sweets and flowers

As much as a bouquet of flowers and sweets may sound a bit boring to you, there is always a way to make it special. You could order a specially designed cake in an interesting shape or color. You could even have the cake shaped like the first letter of your mother’s name, or shaped into a heart with two mini-figures of you and her on top. Add a sweet note and your perfect gift is ready.

Another sweet idea could be a themed cupcakes box. You could use her favorite movie, brand, animation character, animal or even her profession as a theme and create a cute box of cupcakes that will definitely make her smile.

Techie goodies

Yes, the older generation may not be very good friends with technology, but it doesn’t mean some techie goodies wouldn't make a nice gift. Bluetooth earphones, a smartwatch or a robot vacuum could be something to add to your list.

Jewelry

There are few women on this planet who wouldn't be happy to receive something shiny or sparkly as a gift. Earrings, necklaces, bracelets, rings, you still have until Sunday to choose something to suit your mother’s taste.

Makeup or skincare

A nice set of makeup or skincare from your mother’s favorite brand could be another good idea for a gift on this day. If just a bunch of bottles doesn't sound special enough for you, you could place it all in a nice box and decorate it with flowers and some sweets.

Spa gift certificate

It is always nice to have some “me time.” A gift card for a nice spa or beauty center would definitely be a thoughtful and useful gift for your mother if these establishments have reopened in your area.

Books

Well, it may not be as popular as it once was, but reading a book is still one of the best ways to pass time peacefully at home, especially in an ever more digital and busy world. Buying your mother a book that you know would make her day can turn the occasion into an even more meaningful and sentimental one. For example, imagine how special it would be to get her a book that she has been wanting to get her hands on for a long time but couldn't find, or maybe one that she read many years ago, still loves and has been meaning read again.

Hobbies

The entire world has been trapped at home for over a year now, and spending time in the house has become more and more of a chore as people exhaust every traditional method of entertaining themselves. So, finding something that could help your mother find more enjoyment in her days in quarantine could be an invaluable gift, especially if she is not a working mom.

Jigsaw puzzles are a classic in this regard as they are one of the most effective ways to fend off boredom. They can also be made into lovely framed pictures once finished to decorate her home for years to come and remind her of you. Similarly, though not a hobby, you could get a picture of you and your mother framed (does anyone remember printed photographs?), or maybe one of many loved ones together.

Love

The most important thing on this occasion and the most necessary, particularly during these unusual times, is to make your mother feel loved. As is the case with a simple “thank you,” showing pure love toward your mother is an essential gift. This gift is an immensely personal one, so general suggestions might be ineffective, but even something as basic as making a video message of all the family members and loved ones expressing their feelings and gratitude for your mother in a simple, pure love package, is a great gift.