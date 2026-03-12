A global campaign featuring 40 world-renowned women from art, media and film lit up New York City on International Women’s Day. Among the international figures taking part were Turkish journalist and author Aslıgül Atasagun and actor Neslihan Atagül.

The “I AM” campaign, created by the nonprofit film production organization "We Do It Together," illuminated the Nasdaq Tower in Times Square on the evening of March 8. The large-scale visual installation showcased portraits and messages from women across the globe, highlighting themes of identity, representation and cultural influence.

Turkish journalist Aslıgül Atasagun is featured on a digital billboard in Times Square, New York, U.S., March 8, 2026. (Photo Courtesy of We Do It Together)

Among the campaign participants were Academy Award–winning actors Helen Mirren and Marisa Tomei, Sharon Stone, Grammy-winning songwriter Diane Warren, director Catherine Hardwicke and activist Kim Carter. Italian figures included actress and director Paola Cortellesi, Olympic swimming champion Federica Pellegrini, model Bianca Balti and singer Giorgia, along with campaign founder Chiara Tilesi.

From Türkiye, Aslıgül Atasagun shared the message “I Am Light,” inspired by her recent book "Listen for a Better World," which features interviews with women’s rights advocates. Actor Neslihan Atagül contributed the message “I Am Unique.”

Other participants delivered personal affirmations: Stone declared “I Am a Unifier,” Balti, who battled ovarian cancer last year, shared “I Am Resilient” and Mirren stated, “I Am a Warrior.”

Songwriter Diane Warren is featured on a digital billboard in Times Square, New York, U.S., March 8, 2026. (Photo Courtesy of We Do It Together)

“We Do It Together” aims to empower women through cinema and media. Campaign creator Chiara Tilesi said, “In times like these, it is extremely important to remain united, especially within such an extraordinary group of women representing the campaign’s global mission.”

The “I AM” campaign was launched in 2023 and has appeared in cities worldwide. Its goal is to redefine the image of women in media, transforming them from the "object" of the narrative into its "subject."

The initiative also addresses pressing social issues. With data showing that one in three women worldwide experiences physical or sexual violence, the campaign seeks to challenge cultural stereotypes that contribute to objectification and gender inequality. It aims to create a new, authentic and inclusive narrative representing women in all their diversity and strength.