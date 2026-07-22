As extreme summer heat grips Japan's capital, Tokyo has encouraged male office workers to wear shorts to stay cool. However, the initiative has drawn criticism because dress code expectations for female employees remain unchanged.

Under the "Tokyo Cool Biz" campaign launched by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government in April, employees are encouraged to replace suits and ties with more comfortable clothing such as T-shirts, sneakers and shorts.

The initiative, promoted by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, aims to help workers stay comfortable during periods of extreme heat.

'Leg hair harassment'

The dress code recommendations, which have been in place for about four months, have sparked mixed reactions.

While some employees say the policy makes working in hot weather more comfortable, some women argue that it is unfair because men are allowed to expose their legs while women are still expected to wear pantyhose.

Others complained that they are now forced to look at their male colleagues' leg hair, describing it as "leg hair harassment."

A new Japanese term, "sunehara," has reportedly emerged to describe the phenomenon.

Noboru Watanabe, an official at Tokyo's Bureau of Environment, said the campaign is intended to offer workers more choices rather than impose a dress code.

"Our goal is to give people more options during periods of extreme heat. We're not telling anyone what to wear," Watanabe said. "As long as work attire doesn't make others uncomfortable, it shouldn't be a problem."

According to a survey conducted in June, 53.5% of respondents opposed allowing shorts in the office during the summer, while 46.5% supported the idea.

Among those opposed, the most common concerns were body appearance and visible leg hair.

Experts say the number of men seeking laser hair removal has increased in recent months.

Many men are reportedly choosing to remove their leg hair not for cosmetic reasons but to avoid making others uncomfortable while wearing shorts.

Extreme heat

Japan has experienced record-breaking temperatures in recent months. The Japan Meteorological Agency uses the term "kokusho-bi" ("scorching hot day") to warn the public when temperatures exceed 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit).

According to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency, seven people died from heatstroke and 4,580 others were hospitalized during the week of July 6-12.

Demand has also surged for heat-relief products, including fan-equipped clothing, UV-protection umbrellas, portable handheld fans and disposable cooling wipes.