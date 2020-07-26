Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have received Greek citizenship, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced Sunday.

Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski visited the American couple on the island of Paros and gave them their new Greek passports and citizenship documents.

Mitsotakis, Grabowski, Hanks and Wilson reportedly discussed art, tourism in the Aegean Sea and politics between Greece and the U.S. during their visit.

The four took a photo together, which Mitsotakis shared on his Instagram account on Sunday morning.

Wilson, 63, is partly of Greek descent, according to the Greek newspaper Ekathimerini. She and Hanks, 64, own a home on the neighboring island of Antiparos.