Hollywood star Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have received Greek citizenship, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced Sunday.
Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski visited the American couple on the island of Paros and gave them their new Greek passports and citizenship documents.
Mitsotakis, Grabowski, Hanks and Wilson reportedly discussed art, tourism in the Aegean Sea and politics between Greece and the U.S. during their visit.
The four took a photo together, which Mitsotakis shared on his Instagram account on Sunday morning.
Wilson, 63, is partly of Greek descent, according to the Greek newspaper Ekathimerini. She and Hanks, 64, own a home on the neighboring island of Antiparos.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.