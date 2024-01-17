Türkiye is the perfect place to cross adventures off your bucket list, offering a wide range of interesting spots to visit and unmatchable activities to explore.

Skiing in Türkiye

Skiing is fun, is what I have been told repeatedly, and it is something I have always wanted to try. Luckily, Türkiye has a lot of different skiing experiences, from Uludağ, the country's most visited skiing resort town in Bursa, to Kartalkaya in Rize and Palandöken in Erzurum, each offers a distinct experience on the slopes. While Uludağ is the most accessible with the largest selection of accommodation, Palandöken has the best slopes for serious skiers and spectacular scenery, with the more laid-back Rize competing for the best views and doubling as an opportunity to discover the Black Sea region.

Thermal springs relaxation

While Türkiye has a lot of thermal spring sources throughout the country and regions dotted with hotels that double as spas in towns such as Yalova, Bursa and Gure, the thermal springs in Pamukkale and Sultaniye are each a notedly unique experience. Now, Pamukkale I have visited and would certainly recommend others also check it off their bucket list as bathing in the white "cotton castle" terraced pools of thermal springs and the Artemis Pool are once-in-a-lifetime experiences due to their otherworldly backdrop. Next on my list, however, is the Sultaniye Thermal Springs, another natural spa experience set along the beautiful scenery of Köyçeğiz Lake with a large mud bath and thermal spring pools capped with their signature green domes. Reachable by boat or vehicle, a trip to this spot is on my bucket list for spring when the crowds are less and the weather is cooler, making soaking in the hot sulfur-rich pools a welcome experience.

Ancient wonder of Göbeklitepe

Göbeklitepe is an archaeological site in southeastern Türkiye and is recognized as one of the world's oldest known temple complexes. Exploring its well-preserved ancient structures and marveling at the intricate carvings and pillars dating back to around 9600 B.C. is definitely on my bucket list. While Göbeklitepe is in Şanlıurfa, which is reachable by plane from most destinations, some tours combine a trip to the archeological site with a visit to Mardin.

An aerial view of hot air balloons at sunrise, Goreme, Cappadocia, Türkiye. (Getty Images Photo)

Hot-air balloon ride in Cappadocia

Experiencing the magical landscape of Cappadocia from a hot air balloon is definitely at the top of the list for many who have a bucket list for Türkiye. Drifting above the fairy chimneys, rock formations and cave dwellings as the sun rises, I am sure it will be breathtaking.

Equestrian experience

Horseback riding among the surreal landscape of Cappadocia and the Göreme Open-Air Museum, a UNESCO World Heritage site, will truly be a unique experience – a number of horseback riding establishments, such as the Dalton Brothers Ranch. Combining a hot-air balloon ride and a horseback riding adventure while exploring the rock-cut churches and monasteries in Göreme, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is one of those unique, otherworldly experiences.

Paragliding in Ölüdeniz

Taking off from the Babadağ Mountain and paragliding over the stunning Blue Lagoon of Ölüdeniz is an adrenaline-filled bucket list adventure for Türkiye. With a fear of heights, I plan to work up to the adventure by visiting the beach to watch where people land and see their experience and riding the cable car up to the top of Babadağ to check out the views beforehand.

Whirling dervish ceremony

Witnessing a whirling dervish ritual of spinning as a spiritual practice is definitely on my bucket list. While it is possible to watch whirling dervishes perform at the Galata Mevlevi House in Istanbul. A once-in-a-lifetime experience would be to attend a ceremony in Konya, the very spot where Sufism was born and where the death of mystic and poet Rumi, who is also buried there, is celebrated for his union with God. The commemoration takes place in the form of a festival in mid-December.

Yedigöller, a region with seven lakes and spectacular scenery in the country's Black Sea region's Bolu, is a great spot for kayaking. (Getty Images Photo)

Walk the Lycian Way

The U.S. has the Appalachian Trail, Spain has the Camino de Santiago and Türkiye has the Lycian Way, which is another bucket list item for this lifetime. Take a week or more off to truly enjoy hiking this historical and picturesque route along the hilly coastline of Fethiye. I plan to visit towns such as Faralya and Kekova, stay in bed and enjoy a great breakfast.

Alaçatı herb festival

Every year in April, the picturesque and touristic town of Alaçatı kicks off the season with a huge festival devoted to the wild greens of the region. Referred to in Turkish as the Alaçatı Ot Festival, the streets are lined with stands offering tastes of different preparations of the herbs, with cooking demonstrations and competitions taking place on the sidelines. Spring is an excellent time of year to enjoy this upscale holiday resort town that draws in foodies from all over the country to participate in the festivities.

Kayaking

Türkiye has several lakes in which to kayak, which in Turkish is called "canoeing." Kayaking is a fun and relaxing way to be at one with the water. In addition to kayaking clubs in Istanbul, there are a few great spots to kayak along the southern coast, which are namely the Azmak River in Akyaka's Akçapınar and the river in Marmaris' Bördübet. But the ultimate goal is to work myself up to a trip to the Yedigöller, a region with seven lakes and spectacular scenery in the Black Sea region's Bolu.