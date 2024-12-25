For many regions around the world, Türkiye is certainly no exception, as the end of the year marks a time of celebration and gift-giving. While not a historical holiday in Türkiye, like Christmas in many Western countries, New Year's Eve and the first day of the year have become occasions for presenting gifts or small tokens of appreciation to family, friends, loved ones and colleagues. Fortunately, Türkiye offers a wide range of traditional items that make great gifts, while also helping to lift moods and making recipients feel especially good. From self-care to nutrition, aromatherapy and even games, check out this carefully curated list of the Top 10 feel-good holiday gifts from Türkiye.

Natural olive oil soaps

Türkiye’s bathing tradition is legendary and the natural, soothing, foamy and subtly fragrant olive oil soap is one of the most essential items for enjoying the experience. Furthermore, in today’s world, where the importance of avoiding unnecessary chemicals and toxic metals is becoming more and more relevant, returning to the basics – especially when it comes to cleansing our bodies – is an easy switch to make in order to feel good and use healthier products. These days, there is a wide array of soap bars available in Türkiye that still uphold the simple characteristics of this natural bathing product, yet also contain exotic aromas and serve various purposes, such as apricot soap for the face and bittim soap for the hair. Head to any local aktar to explore the wide variety of natural soaps and their functions, which can serve as thoughtful tokens to promote self-care.

Peshtemal: Towel, shawl, wrap

Did you know that the world’s first-ever towel came from Türkiye? The fabrics used and the style have stood the test of time, remaining relevant and highly desirable even today. Not only that, but this "towel," which dates back hundreds of years, is made from natural cotton and also serves as a wrap and even a shawl. Available in most farmers' markets, towel shops, souvenir shops and aktar spice stores, a peshtemal paired with a sponge loofah and the aforementioned olive oil soap creates the ultimate hamam combo for stylish self-care.

Cologne: Refreshing tradition

In Türkiye, cologne isn't just a fragrance; it’s a cultural staple. This alcohol-based scent is used not only for personal hygiene but also as a refreshing pick-me-up when entering a home or shop, during hot weather and after meals. Every household has some and most hosts in the country offer a few drops to their visitors. With visiting friends, family and neighbors being a regular tradition during holidays in Türkiye, a bottle of cologne is certainly a handy gift. The vast array of scents and their different properties, such as lavender for relaxation and lemon for energizing, make this both a feel-good and practical present. Historical brands like Rebul have also raised the bar, creating scents reminiscent of historic sites in Istanbul, such as the underwater Cisterns, which is undeniably a truly memorable gift to give.

Evil Eye in any shape

The Evil Eye, known as "nazar" in Turkish, is anything but evil. It is the iconic image of a blue eye with a black center, meant to ward off the envious and suspicious gazes of others, making the evil eye a symbol of protection for its owner. Today, evil eyes come in various shapes, sizes and colors, making them a charming gift for an always appreciative audience. In Türkiye, evil eyes are hung in homes, offices, cars and even on clothing, making this particular gift extremely versatile and meaningful, while also appropriate for any occasion.

Pomegranate for thoughts

Yes, both fresh and decorative, pomegranates are actually extremely symbolic for the start of the new year here in Türkiye. The fruit is considered to bring prosperity and abundance and can be smashed outside the door, shared among guests or lit up with a candle depending on the shape or form it is given as a gift. That’s right, one could bring fresh pomegranates as a gift or seek out any sort of decorative form of which there will be plentiful available in shops, markets and stalls throughout the country leading up to New Year’s Eve.

Turkish coffee or tea sets

Both practical and beloved, Turks have a deep appreciation for their signature coffee and black tea, as well as the special, iconic vessels used to enjoy them. The hourglass shape of the classic Turkish tea glasses is a favorite in Türkiye, where there is no limit to how many any household could have. Similarly, Turkish coffee cups hold great sentimental value in this country, where, as the saying goes, a shared cup of coffee represents 40 years of friendship. Consumed throughout the day in homes and businesses, tea cups and saucers, as well as Turkish coffee cups and their matching plates, make for highly appreciated gifts in any context – whether kept in the cupboard of someone’s home or in a place of business.

Beloved backgammon aka 'tavla'

Similar to many of these gifts, a backgammon set also transcends the borders of business or pleasure and can be an exhilarating gift for someone’s home or shop. That’s because in Türkiye, the game is played anywhere and everywhere even on makeshift tables on the street or garden, at tea gardens, or at special game venues devoted to sipping coffee and tea and playing games, which are called “kiraathane.” From the basic wooden to inlay mother-of-pearl, there are a wide array of backgammon sets available that are always a well-appreciated gift guaranteed to offer a good time.

Vinegar: For health, for flavor

Vinegar is a staple in every home here in Türkiye as it is the tangy flavoring that composes almost every salad dressing in the country. But recently, vinegar is becoming more and more revered for its health properties such as in lowering blood sugar when taken as a shot before a meal or to help in inflammation such as the new popular pineapple vinegar is said to do. Practical, flavorful and a wellness elixir, vinegar is another great gift for anyone or any homestead or workplace in Türkiye.

Turkish delight: Taste of history

No list of Turkish gifts would be complete without Turkish Delight, or Lokum. This sweet, chewy confection comes in a variety of flavors such as rose, pistachio, and lemon, and is often dusted with powdered sugar. Whether presented in a decorative box or a simple tin, Turkish Delight is a treat that transports the recipient to the heart of Türkiye. It’s a perfect gift for those with a sweet tooth, and it’s often enjoyed with a cup of Turkish tea or coffee.

Red and undergarments

One of the most intriguing traditions to have surfaced in Türkiye surrounding gift giving on New Year’s Eve is the gifting of red undergarments, which are worn during the countdown to the new year to usher in prosperity and good luck. Be forewarned that people you are not necessarily that familiar with may gift you a present involving red underwear, but trust me there are most likely no underlying intentions there, it is just a generic gift here that doubles as somewhat of a joke. But the bottom line is that red is considered to bring good fortune to those that don it and so any sort of piece of clothing or accessory that is red is also highly appropriate as a gift during the holiday season here in Türkiye.