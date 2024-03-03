Watching a football game in Türkiye can be quite an exciting and vibrant experience as the sport holds significant cultural importance in the country. Turks are already a passionate bunch, but when it comes to supporting their favorite football, basketball or volleyball teams, the fans here can honestly be quite fanatic. Therefore, here are some tips on how to watch a sports or football game in Türkiye.

Choose a match and team

The first step to watching a game in Türkiye is to decide which match you want to attend and choose the team you'd like to support. While this is easier in other regions in Türkiye that tend to have single regional clubs, in Istanbul, there are a number of teams one could choose to support. The most popular clubs, which are Galatasaray, Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş, have passionate fan bases and iconic stadiums. Watching a Beşiktaş home game will take you to their stadium in Beşiktaş overlooking the Bosporus. Galatasaray’s stadium is in Sariyer, neighboring the high-rise district, while the Fenerbahce stadium is located in the neighborhood of the same name on the Asian side of Istanbul.

Buy tickets in advance

Purchase your tickets in advance, which can be done online through authorized ticket sellers, or at the stadium's ticket booths. A certain number of seats are set aside for the visiting team’s supporters, so it is important to make sure the seat you select is in the section designated for the home fanbase if that’s the side you want to support.

In addition to tickets for the game, for security purposes, spectators must also have a Passolig card, which is linked to their identification number and can serve as a credit card or simply as a day pass to enter the game. Passo has a website where tickets for a variety of entertainment and sports events are purchasable and there is also an app to help facilitate the process of securing a Passolig card for entry.

Dine in the neighborhood:

Most football fans in Türkiye like to enjoy an entire evening out when it comes to match night. This means that groups of fans will meet up a few hours earlier in the neighborhood close to the stadium to have dinner together and to rally up the game spirit.

The fish market in Besiktas is well-known for hosting this tradition, with fans filling up seats at the casual fish restaurants and all chanting their team’s slogans as they fill up on food before heading out to the game.

Wear team colors

Consider wearing the colors of the team you are supporting and under no circumstances should you wear the colors of the opposing team. Similarly, do not outrightly express support for the opposing team in front of die-hard fans as you can assume they will not take it lightly.

Being respectful of their strong allegiance to their team and joining in on the singing of chants and songs while dressed up in the team’s colors will add to the overall experience and help you feel more connected with the spirited atmosphere in the stadium.

Fans support Galatasaray against Sparta Prague at RAMS Park Stadium in the UEFA Europa League playoff first leg, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 15, 2024. (AA Photo)

Arrive early

Arrive at the stadium well before the kick-off time. This allows you to soak in the pre-match atmosphere, witness any pre-game ceremonies and find your seat without rushing. Be prepared for security checks at the entrance.

Arrive with sufficient time to go through the security process, which may include bag checks and expect a little bit of pushing and shoving as the excitement takes precedence for most spectators over politeness.

Chant and cheer

Embrace the energy of the crowd by participating in chants and cheers. Turkish football fans are known for their vocal support, creating an electrifying atmosphere in the stadium. If you don’t know the words, just feign them as not joining in on the cheering could be considered disheartening to others.

Football team rivalry is intense here in Türkiye and under no circumstances do you want to support the opposing team when amid the fans of the home team.

Expect to stand a lot

Having been to well over a dozen matches in Istanbul thus far I can honestly say, I have never once had the opportunity to actually sit down and watch the game. This isn’t to say there aren’t seats, it’s just that most everyone either stands or stands on the seats themselves. When a goal is scored the fans all jump up and down and hug each other and that could include you so be prepared to sacrifice some personal space for the experience.

It can get tense

Turkish fans can easily get into heated debates with fellow spectators or, even worse, with the referees. I have witnessed multiple occasions where fans are escorted out for interfering with the referee or challenging their calls. The best piece of advice would be to blend in, mind one’s own business and continue to cheer on the team to not stand out otherwise.

For women, it’s a whole different ball game

While the picture painted may make it seem that watching a rowdy football game in Türkiye could be rough or more challenging for a woman, I am here to tell you it is quite the opposite. As a woman, going to a football game in Türkiye is surprisingly easy and dare I say relaxing. First of all, the crowds of predominantly men open up a path for women when they pass by so as not to touch or disturb them.

Similarly, when fans are jumping around and hugging one another, they don’t do so to women they don’t know and so as a woman you won’t be grabbed or ruffled up in celebratory joy whatsoever.

I remember being the only person standing among throngs of fans jumping up and down and when I went to grab a cup of coffee from the vendor, the crowds parted ways in the middle with spectators shouting out that a woman was passing, to ensure my safe passage.

This is not to say that there aren't women at matches, because there are lots of them. It’s just that in true Turkish form, women are cared for by and protected from the crowds in the stadium.

When I first moved to Türkiye, my father of Turkish heritage gifted me a season ticket to watch Besiktas matches. He said it would be the ultimate introduction to Turkish culture and it truly was. That year, I attended nearly a dozen home games with a group of my father’s students, male and female. We started the evening by dining at one of the local fish restaurants in the center of Besiktas and would walk to the stadium among the fans all chanting for the home team along the way.

Watching a football game in Türkiye is not just about the match itself; it's about immersing yourself in the culture, connecting with passionate fans and experiencing the vibrant atmosphere that surrounds Turkish football.