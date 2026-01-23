Rising above the Bosporus slopes in Mecidiyeköy, Fairmont Quasar Istanbul is one of the city’s most convenient luxury addresses perfectly positioned for both business travelers and weekend escape seekers. With 209 rooms and suites, the hotel combines contemporary architecture with high ceilings and an airy sense of space, creating an atmosphere that feels instantly comfortable and genuinely uplifting from the moment you check in.

Kemal Can Yurttaş, the Fairmont Quasar Istanbul's celebrity chef and Executive Chef of Aila. (Courtesy of İlker Topdemir)

The property is entering an exciting new chapter this year with the appointment of its young and dynamic general manager, Cem Akşahin. With a refreshed team spirit and a new communications partnership with Yöntem PR, Fairmont Quasar is clearly set to be one of Istanbul’s most talked-about hotels in the months ahead.

Beyond the rooms, the hotel’s culinary scene is one of its strongest calling cards. Guests can move between different worlds in a single day: from the award-winning Aila, a modern showcase of Turkish cuisine, to Ukiyo, the stylish Far Eastern restaurant located on the terrace floor. For a more relaxed rhythm, Demlique offers a refined setting for afternoon tea, along with all-day coffee, tea and pastries, while the elegant Marble Bar keeps the night going until 1 a.m.

A chef prepares dishes at Aila restaurant. (Courtesy of İlker Topdemir)

Wellness is equally impressive. The Fairmont Spa, located on the lower level, spans 2,000 square meters, offering a true city sanctuary for those who want to reset between meetings, shopping and Istanbul’s fast-paced energy.

And then there is the name everyone in the culinary scene is watching: Kemal Can Yurttaş, the hotel’s celebrity chef and Executive Chef of Aila. Despite his young age, both he and the restaurant have already collected an extraordinary number of accolades. His passion for the kitchen began at just 15, and after years of training, television experience, and working in some of Türkiye’s leading restaurants, he has created something genuinely special at Aila.

Selective highlights from Aila restaurant’s menu at Fairmont Quasar Istanbul. (Courtesy of İlker Topdemir)

With its striking design, confident menu and flavors that truly stay with you, Aila is the kind of restaurant everyone should experience at least once. A standout detail is the restaurant’s in-house Spice Market, featuring over 100 spices sourced from different regions of Türkiye. These spices don’t just elevate the dishes, they also bring color, character and an irresistible aroma that fills the entire space.

An interior view of a guest room at Fairmont Quasar Istanbul. (Courtesy of İlker Topdemir)

Aila’s success story continues to grow. The restaurant began in 2026 on a high note with recognitions, including a Michelin recommendation, a 4-toque rating and the prestigious Gault&Millau awards, proof that Istanbul’s new generation of culinary talent is not only rising fast, but also redefining the city’s gourmet identity.

An interior view of a guest room at Fairmont Quasar Istanbul. (Courtesy of İlker Topdemir)

Four Seasons Hotel Sultanahmet

A Timeless Icon in the Heart of Old Istanbul set in the very heart of historic Istanbul, Four Seasons Hotel Sultanahmet may be housed in a beautifully restored heritage building, but the moment you step inside, the experience feels effortlessly modern. With its refined architecture, warm atmosphere and a team that welcomes you as if you were coming home, it is undoubtedly one of the finest Four Seasons properties in the world.

Chef Özgür Üstün prepares signature dishes at Avlu Restaurant, Four Seasons Hotel Sultanahmet. (Courtesy of İlker Topdemir)

With only 65 rooms, the hotel delivers a true boutique luxury experience. It offers an intimate spa, the elegant Avlu Restaurant, the all-day dining concept Lingo Lingo and a rooftop terrace bar that becomes especially magical during the summer months. The entire property gives you the feeling of living inside history, yet without ever sacrificing comfort. For the most unforgettable stay, the terraced suites are simply spectacular.

The roof terrace at Four Seasons Hotel Sultanahmet. (Courtesy of İlker Topdemir)

A major part of the hotel’s charm comes from its general manager, Serap Akkuş. Everything she touches seems to become more beautiful, more thoughtful and more refined. From the guest rooms to the public spaces, you can truly feel a graceful attention to detail, almost like a signature feminine elegance shaping the entire hotel.

The inside of a room at Four Seasons Sultanahmet. (Courtesy of İlker Topdemir)

The Four Seasons Hotel also hosts one of Sultanahmet’s most impressive culinary destinations, Avlu Restaurant, led by the talented young chef Özgür Üstün. Despite his age, he has already turned Avlu into an award-winning dining address with what can only be described as “magic hands.”

Located on the eastern side of Sultanahmet Square, the hotel itself is a landmark. The building once stood as the grand Sultanahmet Prison, built over the ruins of the Byzantine Palace, and today has transformed into one of the city’s most iconic luxury hotels. Avlu Restaurant sits in the hotel’s lush green courtyard, surrounded by the property’s striking architecture, its vivid yellow exterior, tower, arched windows and traditional tile details.

Stuffed grape leaves are served as fine dining at Avlu Restaurant, Four Seasons Hotel Sultanahmet. (Courtesy of İlker Topdemir)

Avlu’s menu celebrates classic Anatolian cuisine, reimagined through modern techniques, and the restaurant’s stone oven adds both authenticity and character to the experience. The setting is completed with bronze accents, dome-like transitions, and a spacious garden decorated with seasonal flowers. The stone oven pays nostalgic tribute to traditional cooking methods, while candlelit tables bring a romantic glow to evening dinners.

Many of Avlu’s natural products are sourced from women entrepreneurs across different cities in Türkiye, turning every plate into not only a culinary pleasure but also a story of local craftsmanship and community. From its Michelin recognition to the many awards that followed, Avlu has truly earned every bit of its success.